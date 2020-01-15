Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,055,000 after purchasing an additional 792,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after buying an additional 1,568,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2311 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

