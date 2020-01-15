Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

