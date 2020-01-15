Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

HON traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.