Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

