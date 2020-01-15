HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 1,117,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 629.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 92,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

