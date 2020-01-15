Hoegh LNG (OTCMKTS:HOLHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:HOLHF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Hoegh LNG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOLHF)

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides floating energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through HMLP, Operations, and Business Development and Project Execution segments. It owns and operates floating LNG import terminals, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and LNG carriers (LNGCs).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.