High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.37.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

