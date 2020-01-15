Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 801 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.