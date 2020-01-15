Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

