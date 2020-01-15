Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

