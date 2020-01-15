Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €93.58 ($108.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.56. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

