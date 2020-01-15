HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.69 ($51.96).

ETR:HLE opened at €46.44 ($54.00) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

