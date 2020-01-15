Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Trading Up 12%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM) was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, approximately 33,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

