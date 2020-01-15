Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.37 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIIQ. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.