Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.37 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019
IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HIIQ. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.
Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
