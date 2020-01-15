H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

