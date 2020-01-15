HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $41,688.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

