HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

FUL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 362,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

