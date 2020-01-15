Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1.14 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

