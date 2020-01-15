Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09, 1,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $872,000.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.