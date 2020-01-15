Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $613,505.00 and approximately $2,414.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01214906 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,112,975 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

