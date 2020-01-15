Halo Platform Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $33,865.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Halo Platform has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halo Platform alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,404,171,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,400,596,911 coins. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech . The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halo Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halo Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.