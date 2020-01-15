H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. H.I.S. earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

