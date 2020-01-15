H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 82.4%

H/Cell Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:HCCC) shares shot up 82.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, 2,510 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

About H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

