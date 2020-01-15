Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $182.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.