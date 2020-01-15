Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 1,177,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.87 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

