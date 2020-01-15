Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.54. 1,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average of $161.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

