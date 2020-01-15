Guggenheim Begins Coverage on NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $326.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

