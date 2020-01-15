Guardian Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

