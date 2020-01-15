Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.87. 77,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

