Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

GPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 444,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.