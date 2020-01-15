GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,850.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $83,850.00 and $4,738.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,106,612 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

