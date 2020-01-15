Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,301 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 332,939 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 428,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,856. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

