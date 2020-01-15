Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 61,322 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 338,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL remained flat at $$24.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

