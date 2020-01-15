Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 182,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.04.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,628,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

