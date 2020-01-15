Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 178,922.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. 44,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

