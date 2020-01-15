Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,418 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

