Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 2.4%

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

In related news, Director C. Fraser Elliott acquired 2,045,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$450,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,283,590.66.

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

