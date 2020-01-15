Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,402,825.20 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,296,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,500. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 222.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

