Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 47,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,289. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

