Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95, approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.92% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

