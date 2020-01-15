Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $176.40 and a 1 year high of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

