Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives $248.45 Average PT from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.66. 4,299,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $176.40 and a 1-year high of $248.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

