Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Trading Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

