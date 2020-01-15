Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Down 3.4%

Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 680 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Golden Valley Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

