GoldCoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 54% lower against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $544,789.00 and $1,642.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00654828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

