Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOCO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

LON GOCO opened at GBX 100.84 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.26. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

