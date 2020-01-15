GoByte (GBX) Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $382,318.00 and approximately $17,434.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,702,779 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

