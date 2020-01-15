GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s 10th Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,010,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GSK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,231. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

