GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.58

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 31618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after buying an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after buying an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,010,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

