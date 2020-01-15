GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.58

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 31618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.
GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after buying an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after buying an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,010,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
