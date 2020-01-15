Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.93. 29,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

